23rd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public

People visit the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2026. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo opened to the public on Sunday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo opened to the public on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People visit the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2026. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo opened to the public on Sunday. (Xinhua/Sun Huanjie)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo opened to the public on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People visit the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2026. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo opened to the public on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)