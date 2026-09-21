China, US have candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges during consultations on economic and trade issues
By Xinhua Published: Sep 21, 2026 10:04 AM Updated: Sep 21, 2026 10:40 AM
Chinese and US teams held on Sunday candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges during consultations on economic and trade issues.
The two sides have engaged in exchanges on important economic and trade issues of common concern, as well as the implementation of consensus reached in previous talks. They also held dialogues on AI-related issues.