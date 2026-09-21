Chinese secondhand trading platform Xianyu apologizes after report exposes pornography-related network

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Chinese secondhand trading platform Xianyu apologized on Monday after a media investigation alleged that a pornography-related network remained active on the platform, saying it was investigating the violations and strengthening its technology and content-review measures to detect offenders using coded language to evade scrutiny.According to Hebei Economic Television, an illicit sex-services network remains active on Xianyu. Investigative reporters found coded phrases in some providers' profiles advertising girls for "appointments." Follow-up inquiries allegedly revealed that most were minors, with the youngest reportedly just 14.Responding to the report, on Monday, Xianyu apologized and said it was continuing to monitor and remove the listings in question, according to China News Service.The platform's customer service team said Xianyu prohibits all forms of illicit content and uses multiple measures to identify and remove offending listings. However, some individuals continue to evade detection by using coded language, prompting the company to strengthen its technology and content-review capabilities.Addressing concerns that many apparent violations remain online, Xianyu said the continued visibility of some sellers did not mean the platform condoned their conduct. Confirmed violations would be penalized, it said, but because not every case results in an immediate account ban, users might not always see the enforcement measures taken. The investigation is ongoing, according to China News Service.A report from media outlet chinanews.om.cn on Monday noted that Xianyu recently disclosed the results of a special campaign targeting the use of its services to direct users to pornographic content and transactions. Since January 2026, the platform has frozen 98,358 accounts deemed at risk of engaging in such activity. Working with police, Xianyu has also proactively referred relevant leads to public security authorities, contributing to crackdowns on 15 pornography-related groups.Since the beginning of the year, Xianyu has published updates on 32 special campaigns targeting online manipulation, fraud, off-platform solicitation and other violations. The platform has also penalized violators by removing prohibited listings and banning accounts involved in serious misconduct, while upgrading its risk-control technology to foster a safer and more trustworthy online trading environment, according to the report.Global Times