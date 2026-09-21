BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China consistently works to maintain stability, security of global critical mineral supply chains: FM on US rare-earth claim
By Global Times Published: Sep 21, 2026 04:02 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China has consistently worked to maintain the stability and security of global critical mineral supply chains, Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday in response to a question about a US official's claim last week that China has not fully resumed rare-earth shipments. 

Guo said the two sides should jointly implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state and maintain the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations. On the specific issue, he referred the reporter to the relevant Chinese authorities.

Global Times
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