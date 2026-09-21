FM spokesperson responds to whether Chinese, US leaders will discuss in Washington China’s rare earth export controls to Japan

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked whether China's rare earth export controls to Japan would be discussed at the summit in Washington later this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated on Monday that China's position on safeguarding the stability and security of the global industrial and supply chains for critical minerals has not changed, and all parties have a responsibility to play a constructive role in this regard.At the regular press briefing on Monday, a foreign media reporter asked that China's restrictions on rare earth exports to Japan this year have already affected US supply chains, whether this issue would also be discussed at the summit in Washington later this week.Guo said he had already briefed on the upcoming meeting between heads of state of China and the US when answering earlier questions.Regarding the issue of the rare earth export restrictions mentioned, Guo noted that in accordance with laws and regulations, China prohibits the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for military purposes, and for any purpose that could help enhance Japan's military capability. The aim is to stop Japan's "remilitarization" and its attempts to acquire nuclear weapons.Global Times