China, Madagascar conduct first joint crackdown on telecom fraud

Latest news

At Madagascar’s invitation, China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) recently sent a working group to assist local police in combating telecommunications and online fraud, which helped successfully dismantle multiple telecom fraud rings in places including the capital of Antananarivo. On September 8, with assistance from the Malagasy side, 50 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in telecom fraud were repatriated to China, with the case under further investigation, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing the MPS.An official with the MPS said the operation represents an important outcome of strengthened international law enforcement cooperation between China and Madagascar. Chinese police will maintain a “zero-tolerance” stance and work with law enforcement agencies in various countries through the recently established international alliance aimed at combating cross-border telecom and cyber fraud to coordinate efforts, resolutely dismantle fraud dens, pursue and apprehend criminal suspects, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of people in all countries, the official said.Global Times