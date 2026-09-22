Heartwarming moments of China-US people-to-people exchanges

Members of the Whiffenpoofs a cappella choir of Yale University sing a song during a cultural exchange event with local youth in Liping County, Miao-Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Qiandongnan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 24, 2026. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People attend the North American premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Teenagers from China and the United States sing during the closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

A special 50th anniversary concert celebrating the Philadelphia Orchestra's 1973 visit to China is held in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 10, 2023. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Young musicians from Beijing Youth Orchestra of China and the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America perform during a joint concert at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, the United States, Aug. 6, 2024. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

Fans of Chinese video game "Black Myth: Wukong" pose for a photo in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States on July 7, 2026. A theatrical orchestral concert featuring the music from the game was held in Los Angeles on July 7, showcasing the unique fusion of Chinese mythology and Eastern aesthetics. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit "The Dancing Goddess: Mei Lanfang in America", an exhibition marking the 96th anniversary of the 1930 North American tour of China's renowned Peking Opera artist Mei Lanfang, in New York, the United States, on March 11, 2026. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit the exhibition "World of the Terracotta Warriors: New Archaeological Discoveries in Shaanxi in the 21st Century" at the Bowers Museum in Orange County, California, the United States, May 22, 2025. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

American students visit a park during a music and cultural exchange camp between young people of China and the United States in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 14, 2026. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Students of Lincoln High School of the U.S. state of Washington and Beijing National Day School take selfies during the NFL FLAG China-U.S. Youth Flag Football Exchange Event & Lincoln High School 2025 China Tour in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. In recent years, the two countries have been strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges to inject sustained positive momentum into China-U.S relations. (Xinhua/Li He)