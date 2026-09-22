Chinese defense equipment presented as tailored, systematic solutions draws attention at Africa's main defense expo

The J-10CE and other aircraft on display at the AVIC booth at the 13th edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in South Africa on September 16, 2026 Photo: IC

Chinese state media reported on Tuesday on the recently concluded 13th edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in South Africa, where Chinese equipment, including the J-10CE and JF-17 fighter jets and the Y-20 large transport aircraft, were displayed together, drawing significant attention.A Chinese military affairs expert said China's aviation equipment was presented in a systematic way tailored to the actual security needs of African countries, offering integrated solutions that could be combined on demand.The AAD is Africa's largest aerospace and defense show, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). This year's edition was held from September 16 to 20 at Air Force Base Waterkloof near South Africa's administrative capital, Pretoria.More than 250 companies from 33 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas took part in the show. Defense industry innovations in unmanned systems, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence were the focus of this year's event, the CCTV News military channel reported on Tuesday.At the expo, AVIC showcased multiple aircraft types to deepen international defense exchanges and expand mutually beneficial cooperation. The J-10CE, JF-17 Thunder fighter, Y-20 large transport aircraft, and other equipment were displayed together, CCTV reported.According to AVIC, their booth was organized around Africa's security situation and equipment needs, with four exhibition zones: unmanned and counter-unmanned combat systems, advanced air superiority and training effectiveness, rapid support and logistics, and emergency rescue. The zones systematically displayed aviation products covering combat, training, transport, and rescue.The unmanned and counter-unmanned combat systems zone featured the Wing Loong family of drones, covering high-altitude, high-speed, reconnaissance and surveillance, and long-endurance strike missions, alongside the "Guangjian-11E" (Light Arrow-11E) laser jamming system, displaying integrated drone and counter-drone capabilities.The advanced air superiority and training zone displayed the J-10CE fighter, JF-17 fighter, L-15A advanced trainer, and a new turboprop trainer, showcasing air superiority and ground strike capabilities, as well as a complete pilot training system that can adapt to different countries' fleet modernization needs.The rapid support and logistics zone brought together the Y-20 large transport plane, Y-9E medium transport plane, HH-200 unmanned transport drone, Z-20 multirole helicopter, Z-10ME attack helicopter, and Z-11 light helicopter, covering strategic long-range delivery, tactical transport, and close fire support missions.The emergency rescue zone displayed the AG600M "Kunlong" large amphibious aircraft, AC332 multirole helicopter, and precision airdrop systems, with multimedia displays showing off their capabilities in aerial firefighting, mountain rescue, personnel transport, and supply delivery.In response to potential weaknesses in African militaries' equipment, the display offered a complete closed-loop solution that is "able to fly, fight, transport, operate and rescue," Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday.The unmanned and counter-unmanned systems target border control, low-intensity counter-terrorism, and drone harassment missions. The packaged fighter-trainer solution helps address aging fleets and pilot training gaps. Meanwhile, the support and logistics systems enable rapid troop and supply delivery and border response across the African continent's vast land, Zhang said.Besides AVIC, the China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO) also displayed multiple products focused on African countries' defense industry needs, using physical models and multimedia videos to highlight star products in unmanned equipment, armored assault, air defense and anti-missile, and firepower strike systems, as well as localized production solutions, according to the company's WeChat account.Zhang said that China's aviation equipment offers three main advantages. First, high cost-effectiveness and gradual upgrading: Chinese equipment prioritizes "advanced enough" over "the most expensive," with lower lifecycle costs. The J-10 and JF-17 offer strong value for the money, and the systematic approach lets African countries start with man-portable air defense and low-cost drones, then upgrade gradually to high-end fighters and integrated air defense, without massive upfront investment.Second, strong adaptability to Africa's desert and jungle environments: Wing Loong drones suit vast border patrols, light wheeled vehicles are mobile and mine-resistant, reconnaissance-strike drones target scattered armed groups, and precision-guided artillery supports mobile operations on plains.The expert also noted that China's defense cooperation with African countries typically includes training, ammunition, ground stations, and after-sales support, with fast delivery and few conditions attached, helping them build real combat capability quickly.Held biennially, the AAD combines a trade exhibition with an air show, serving as a platform for promoting international collaboration, trade, and investment in Africa's aerospace and defence industries.Zhang said that the outlook for Chinese aviation equipment in the African market is generally positive, and there is considerable potential. Africa is an important market for China's arms trade.During the Egypt Airshow in early September, another Chinese military affairs expert, Wang Yanan, told the Global Times that Egypt and regional countries seem to increasingly be reaching a consensus that relying on a single supplier carries risks. Countries are seeking diversified solutions, creating opportunities for Chinese equipment to enter African markets.