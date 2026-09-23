China issues guidelines on handling crimes involving fentanyl-related substances
By Xinhua Published: Sep 23, 2026 10:46 AM
China's judicial and law enforcement authorities have issued a set of guidelines on handling criminal cases involving fentanyl-related substances, stressing severe punishment for such crimes in accordance with the law.
The guidelines, jointly issued by China's Supreme People's Court, Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security, aim to ensure the accurate enforcement of the law, protect public health and maintain social stability.