DPP's abandonment of national principles for 'cooperation' with Philippines 'deeply contemptible': mainland spokesperson

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

A spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for abandoning national principles in a deeply contemptible manner over their problematic maritime cooperation with the Philippines.At a regular press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked about Taiwan regional media reports that a retired Taiwan regional coast guard vessel "donated" to the Philippines had recently been converted into a Philippine law-enforcement vessel. Taiwan region's coast guard authority said the transfer was handled in accordance with precedent and that the island would continue expanding cooperation and exchanges with the Philippines after signing fisheries agreements and establishing consultation mechanisms.Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said the Taiwan island's DPP authorities had turned a blind eye to Japan and the Philippines' rights-infringing decision to launch maritime delimitation negotiations in waters east of Taiwan island.Instead of protecting the interests of people on the island, they were aiding such infringements and increasing the risk of harm to Taiwan fishermen's rights and interests, Zhu said, criticizing them for abandoning national principles in a deeply contemptible manner.There is only one China and Taiwan is part of China. The two sides of the Taiwan Straits should jointly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, as well as the overall and fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.At Wednesday's press conference, a reporter asked about remarks by Taiwan's regional "external affairs" chief, Lin Chia-lung, who recently said that the Taiwan region would establish an office in Cebu, the Philippines - a move that has raised questions on the island."We firmly oppose any form of official interaction between countries that have diplomatic relations with China and China's Taiwan region. The Philippines should abide by the one-China principle and stop sending erroneous signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Zhu said.She added that the DPP authorities' obstinate attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on external forces cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor can they shake the international community's prevailing consensus on and basic commitment to the one-China principle. Such attempts are doomed to fail, she said.Global Times