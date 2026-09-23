Xi leaves for state visit to U.S.

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.



Xi's entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister.

