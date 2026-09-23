China U23 advance as group winners at Asian Games

China's under-23 men's football team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games as Group B winners after playing out a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates in Japan on Wednesday. Photo: VCG

China's under-23 men's football team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games as Group B winners after playing out a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates in Japan on Wednesday.The result kept China unbeaten through the group stage, with one win and two draws. China will face Thailand in the quarterfinals.Chinese national team head coach Antonio Puche said he was proud of his players after another physically demanding group-stage match."The matches in this group have been very difficult, and today's game was the same," Puche told reporters. "But the team's performance on the field was excellent. The attitude, fighting spirit and desire shown by the players deserve recognition. I am very proud of them."China used the same starting lineup in all three group matches, a decision Puche said was based on the team's familiarity and coordination."The cooperation and coordination among the players have been very smooth after working together," he said.That lineup will have to change in the quarterfinals, however, with striker Wang Yudong suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament during Wednesday's match. Wang admitted he was disappointed to miss the next game."There is some regret," he told the Global Times. "But I believe my teammates can do the job and take us another step forward."The 23-year-old also highlighted the unity within the squad as a key factor behind China's progress from another highly competitive group."We didn't think too much about it. After the group was drawn, we didn't fear any opponent," Wang said. "I think as long as we play our own football, we can do it. The most important thing is unity. When we defend together, many teams find it difficult to break through us."Goalkeeper Li Hao was particularly important in keeping China level as the UAE increased its pressure after halftime. China largely relied on defending and counterattacking in the second half, with the UAE having a goal ruled out for offside.The coach played down concerns over China's defensive approach, saying the team's tactical plan would depend on the opponent in the knockout stage."Football's basic logic is very clear: on one hand, we have to try to put the ball into the opponent's goal; on the other, we have to protect our own goal," Puche said. "After entering the knockout stage, we will adjust and switch between attack and defense according to the opponent and the situation of the match."China's progress continues a strong run for this generation of players. At the U23 Asian Cup earlier this year, China reached the final after coming through another highly competitive group, securing the best-ever finish by the country at the tournament.Puche said those experiences had helped strengthen the team's confidence. "We have to keep working to gradually narrow the gap with the strongest teams in Asia. Now we have reached the quarterfinals. The next step is to try to reach the semifinals."Captain Zhang Yuning said the group-stage success was a reward for the team's collective effort."I think it came from our fighting spirit," Zhang said. "Everyone made selfless runs defensively and showed great execution."

China's Xu Jiayu, Dong Zhihao, Zhang Yufei and Yu Yiting (from left to right) celebrate after winning the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final at the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on September 23, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's football progress came amid another productive day for the country's delegation across the Asian Games. In the swimming pool in Tokyo, 13-year-old Yu Zidi won her third gold medal of the Games in the women's 400-meter individual medley, clocking 4:28.56.Nineteen-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo claimed his fourth gold of the Games, winning the men's 200m freestyle in an Asian record of 1:43.49.China also won the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay later in the day. The relay victory brought another milestone for Xu Jiayu.The 31-year-old was part of China's winning team alongside Dong Zhihao, Zhang Yufei and Yu Yiting, taking his career Asian Games gold-medal tally to 15 and moving past shooting legend Wang Yifu's 14 to become the Chinese athlete with the most Asian Games gold medals.China also defended its Asian Games gymnastics team titles in both the men's and women's events on Wednesday. The victory gave China its 13th men's team gold and 14th consecutive women's team gold in Asian Games history.