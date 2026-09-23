Bountiful harvest

A grain grower operates a combine harvester in high-quality rice fields in the Baiheguan irrigation area in Baihe town, Shiyan, Central China's Hubei Province, on September 23, 2026. Photo: VCG
Children carry freshly harvested gourds at a kindergarten in Fanchang district, Wuhu, East China’s Anhui Province, on September ...
Children play a “transportation contest” of vegetables and fruits at a kindergarten in Ji’an, East China’s Jiangxi Province ...
The Huaruilong semi-submersible vessel, carrying the JIANA510 and JIANA511 offshore platforms, departs from Qingdao Port in Qingdao, East ...