Xi says he is confident China, US can find right way to get along

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday voiced confidence that China and the United States, as two major countries, can find a right way to get along in the new era.



This year is a crucial year for the respective development of China and the United States, Xi said in a written speech upon his arrival for a U.S. state visit.



Xi noted that he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to build a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability during Trump's visit to China in May, which has provided strategic guidance for the future development of bilateral ties.



China and the United States should work in the same direction, promote a stable relationship featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace, Xi said.

