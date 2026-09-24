Britain returns 12 cultural relics, artworks to China

Photo: CCTV News

Photo: CCTV News

Britain returned 12 cultural relics and artworks to China at a handover ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy in Britain on Wednesday evening.Rao Quan, China's vice minister of culture and tourism and head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, joined the ceremony online. Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang attended the event.The Chinese side said facilitating the return of lost cultural relics to their countries of origin is a just cause that safeguards cultural heritage, respects the cultural rights and national sentiments of peoples around the world, and protects the heritage of human civilization.The British side said the return was a positive outcome of practical cooperation between the two countries, reflecting their mutual respect and firm commitment to working together to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural relics.The cultural relics and artworks were seized by London's Metropolitan Police during investigations.