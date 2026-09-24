Chinese, Serbian police officers launch joint patrols in Belgrade

Chinese and Serbian police officers wave to children during a joint patrol on a street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 23, 2026. Chinese and Serbian police officers launched a three-week joint patrol program in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday, aiming at assisting Chinese tourists and residents and strengthening bilateral law enforcement cooperation. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Vladimir Stojanov (L), deputy chief of the Uniformed Police Department of Serbia's Police Directorate, and a Chinese police officer salute each other during the launch ceremony of a joint patrol program in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 23, 2026. Chinese and Serbian police officers launched a three-week joint patrol program in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday, aiming at assisting Chinese tourists and residents and strengthening bilateral law enforcement cooperation. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Chinese and Serbian police officers conduct a joint patrol on a street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 23, 2026. Chinese and Serbian police officers launched a three-week joint patrol program in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday, aiming at assisting Chinese tourists and residents and strengthening bilateral law enforcement cooperation. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Chinese and Serbian police officers launched a three-week joint patrol program in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday, aiming at assisting Chinese tourists and residents and strengthening bilateral law enforcement cooperation.Eight Chinese police officers will patrol alongside their Serbian counterparts in Belgrade, Novi Sad and other locations.Zhang Zhe, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, and Vladimir Stojanov, deputy chief of the Uniformed Police Department of Serbia's Police Directorate, attended the launching ceremony.Zhang said at the ceremony that the relations between China and Serbia have made significant progress in recent years, with law enforcement authorities from both countries deepening practical cooperation and achieving tangible results.He noted that the patrols, the third of the kind between the two countries, come ahead of China's Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday. It is expected to enhance safety and travel experience of Chinese tourists and residents in Serbia while further strengthening bilateral law enforcement cooperation.Stojanov expressed hope that the joint patrols would deepen friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries and take police cooperation to a new level.He said the sight of Chinese and Serbian officers patrolling together would help Chinese visitors to Belgrade feel safe and at home.