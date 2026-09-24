Bonded by Ping‑Pong: China‑U.S. friendship writes a new chapter



In April 1971, the celebrated story of "a little ball moving the big ball" began, with table tennis opening the door to exchanges between China and the United States after years of estrangement.



This legacy has been carried forward throughout the past 55 years.



On April 10, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Commemoration of the 55th Anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy and the launching ceremony of the China-U.S. Youth Sports Exchange Events.



He noted that it is of great significance to advancing the China-U.S. friendly ties that the youth from both sides renew the affinity brought by Ping-Pong Diplomacy and engage in a series of sports exchange activities.



More young people from China and the United States are expected to carry the baton forward, serving as ambassadors of friendship across the Pacific Ocean and contributing the strength of youth to the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

