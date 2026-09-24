Weaponizing outer space will only intensify space arms race, undermine humanity’s shared home: Chinese defense ministry spokesperson

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

The US push to weaponize outer space and turn it into a battlefield will only intensify the space arms race, make outer space a new arena for rivalry among major powers and ultimately undermine humanity's shared home, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday when answering a question on US Air Force secretary's earlier confirmation that the US has on-orbit "space control weapons", which is the first time Washington has acknowledged that it possesses offensive capabilities in space.China has consistently advocated the peaceful use of outer space and has played a constructive role in safeguarding space security and promoting a community with a shared future for humanity in outer space, Jiang said.Global Times