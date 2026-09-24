CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Weaponizing outer space will only intensify space arms race, undermine humanity’s shared home: Chinese defense ministry spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Sep 24, 2026 05:31 PM
Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense



The US push to weaponize outer space and turn it into a battlefield will only intensify the space arms race, make outer space a new arena for rivalry among major powers and ultimately undermine humanity's shared home, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday when answering a question on US Air Force secretary's earlier confirmation that the US has on-orbit "space control weapons", which is the first time Washington has acknowledged that it possesses offensive capabilities in space. 

China has consistently advocated the peaceful use of outer space and has played a constructive role in safeguarding space security and promoting a community with a shared future for humanity in outer space, Jiang said. 

Global Times 


RELATED ARTICLES
US consecutive space militarization moves expose hegemonic ambitions, widen governance deficit: experts

Days after Washington made its most direct acknowledgment yet that it had deployed weapons in orbit, a senior ...