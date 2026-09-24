PLA support base in Djibouti operates normally, MND spokesperson on influence from Bab al-Mandab Strait conflict

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hospital ship, Auspicious Ark, makes a technical stop at the PLA support base in Djibouti on August 11, 2026 local time. Photo: PLA Navy

In response to media inquiry that whether the Chinese People's Liberation Army support base in Djibouti has been impacted amid the escalation in Bab al-Mandab Strait, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson of Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday that the PLA support base in Djibouti is operating normally.Global Times