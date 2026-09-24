CHINA / MILITARY
Defense spokesperson responds to whether Iraq has formally requested to purchase Chinese-made air defense systems
By Global Times Published: Sep 24, 2026 07:08 PM
Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense


China and Iraq maintain friendly relations between the two countries and two militaries, and both sides continue to engage in exchanges and cooperation, playing a constructive role in promoting regional and global peace and stability, Jiang Bin, spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday when asked whether the Iraqi government has formally requested to purchase Chinese-made air defense systems and whether China was prepared to facilitate such a purchase.

Global Times 


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