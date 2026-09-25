Xi says China, US have more reasons to cooperate than compete in AI

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that while China and the United States compete in AI, they have even more reasons to cooperate.



In his talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Xi noted that as both major countries in AI, the two sides should leverage respective strengths in AI rather than guarding against each other.



The two sides can continue to engage in dialogue on AI, exchange views on its risks and benefits, and work together to prevent the misuse and abuse of AI, Xi said.



The two sides should maintain human control over AI technologies, uphold a people-centered approach and the principle of using AI for good, and ensure that AI serves human progress, he added.



Earlier when addressing an arrival ceremony at the White House, Xi also noted that the two countries have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people.

