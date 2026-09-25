Xi calls for translating new vision of China-U.S. relationship into action

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for translating the new vision of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability into action and finding the right way for the two major countries to get along with each other.



Xi made the remarks when meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.



Xi pointed out that the exchange of visits between the heads of state of China and the United States in less than half a year is unprecedented in the history of China-U.S. ties.



He and Trump have maintained communication through various channels and worked together to steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relationship, Xi said.



Noting that in May this year, he and Trump agreed to work toward building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, Xi said that the new vision reflects the realities of China-U.S. ties, embodies the expectations for the future, and is an important step toward finding the right way for the two countries to get along with each other.



The two sides need to work toward a relationship featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace, Xi said.



He noted that China and the United States should, and fully can, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results through practical cooperation, help each other succeed through healthy competition, properly manage differences by seeking common ground while respecting differences, and build peace by fostering mutual trust, so that a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability can better benefit the two peoples and people around the world.



Xi stressed that the economic and trade teams of the two countries held a new round of consultations and reached a new joint arrangement, which is good news for industries and people of both countries, as well as the global economy.



Noting that cooperation is a two-way street, Xi said a stable China-U.S. economic and trade relationship requires both expanding the list of cooperation, and shortening the list of problems.



As long as the two sides uphold the spirit of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, a way out of problems can be found, Xi said.



Xi expressed hope that the two sides will work in the same direction, stay committed to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and promote the sustained, stable and sound development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.



Xi said that while China and the United States, as both major countries in AI, compete in AI, they have even more reasons to cooperate.



The two sides should leverage respective strengths in AI rather than guarding against each other, Xi said, adding that the two sides can continue to engage in dialogue on AI, exchange views on its risks and benefits, and work together to prevent the misuse and abuse of AI.



The two sides should maintain human control over AI technologies, uphold a people-centered approach and the principle of using AI for good, and ensure that AI serves human progress, he added.



Xi stressed that the Chinese side's position on safeguarding national reunification and territorial integrity is clear-cut.



It is hoped that the U.S. side will adhere to the correct position of opposing "Taiwan independence," and handle the Taiwan question with caution, so as to lay a solid foundation for China-U.S. strategic cooperation and the development of bilateral relations, Xi said.



For his part, Trump said that the state visit of Xi to the United States is a great visit, adding that both the United States and China are major countries, and that he and Xi are good friends and have maintained in-depth and close communication.



The U.S.-China relations will surely be handled well under the leadership of the two heads of state, he said.



The latest round of economic and trade consultations between teams of both countries achieved new outcomes, said Trump, calling on both sides to continue dialogue to reach a better agreement.



Noting that AI bears on the future of humanity, Trump said that the United States and China should maintain dialogue and strengthen cooperation on this issue.



Both heads of state also exchanged views on major international and regional issues including the Middle East situation, Ukraine crisis and Korean Peninsula.



The two leaders also confirmed that the two countries will support each other in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the G20 Leaders' Summit.

