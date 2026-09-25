Chinese, U.S. first ladies visit National Museum of Asian Art

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Melania Trump, wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, visited the National Museum of Asian Art in Washington on Thursday.Peng and Melania visited exhibition halls including the Peacock Room. Peng expressed appreciation for the U.S. side's return of Chinese cultural relics to China on multiple occasions in recent years, expressing hope that China and the United States would continue to strengthen cooperation on cultural exchanges and cultural heritage protection, and deepen the friendship between the two peoples.After the tour, Peng and Melania watched American teenagers sing Chinese songs together and had cordial exchanges with them. Peng encouraged them to continue studying the Chinese language and culture and to become envoys of friendship between China and the United States.The National Museum of Asian Art is a renowned U.S. institution dedicated to the collection, research and exhibition of Asian art.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Melania Trump, wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, visit the National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Melania Trump, wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, visit the National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Melania Trump, wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, visit the National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)