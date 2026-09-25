Xi attends state dinner held by Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcome banquet at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. Xi on Thursday attended a welcome banquet held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Thursday evening attended a state dinner held by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, at the White House.Xi and Peng were warmly greeted by the U.S. presidential couple upon their arrival. The two presidential couples posed for photos and met with guests attending the dinner.Xi and Trump delivered remarks respectively after the dinner began.Xi extended sincere greetings and best wishes for the Mid-Autumn Festival to Americans from all sectors of society who care about and support the further growth of China-U.S. relations.Xi noted that Trump paid a successful visit to China in May, and that the two heads of state exchanged state visits within six months, making history in bilateral engagement.He said common understanding on many issues have been reached during his visit this time, adding new substance to the constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, and providing fresh strategic guidance for bilateral ties.Xi stressed that over 200 years ago, soon after its independence, the United States turned its eyes to China. The two countries started trading with each other, exchanging goods to meet each other's needs and drawing on their complementary strengths.Noting that more than 80 years ago, the Chinese and American people stood shoulder to shoulder in the fight against Japanese militarist aggressors, Xi said such a friendship forged in blood and fire will surely live on through the generations.Over 50 years ago, Ping-Pong Diplomacy between the two countries reopened the door to bilateral exchanges that had been closed for years, Xi said. The older generation of Chinese and U.S. statesmen, with the political wisdom of "a small ball moving the globe," set in motion the historic process of normalizing China-U.S. relations.Xi said the story of an American named Ronald Sakolsky, who more than 20 years ago gave financial support to Chinese desert control worker Yin Yuzhen for her tree-planting effort, touches the hearts of many Chinese people and stands as a shining example of the friendly exchanges between the two peoples.Xi noted that bilateral exchanges have helped promote heart-to-heart communication between the two peoples and cemented public support for China-U.S. friendship and cooperation.Today, China-U.S. relations have come to another historical juncture, Xi said.Trump's pledge to make America great again and China's commitment to achieving great national rejuvenation are both ambitious goals that can surely be mutually reinforcing, he said.He said China and the United States must act as responsible major countries, meet the expectations of the two peoples, keep pace with the trend of the times, and explore a new approach for major countries to get along with each other.Like a river that never stops flowing, history never stands still, Xi said, adding that the friendship between the two peoples is a worthy cause that holds great promise.The two sides should join hands and move forward side by side, nurture the beautiful flowers of China-U.S. friendship, and write a new chapter in their friendly relations, he added.The state dinner was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, featuring wonderful performances put on by American artists.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, together with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, pose for a group photo as they attend a welcome banquet at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, together with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, pose for a group photo as they attend a welcome banquet at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcome banquet at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. Xi on Thursday attended a welcome banquet held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcome banquet at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 24, 2026. Xi on Thursday attended a welcome banquet held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)