Culture week opens in Ulan Bator to promote China-Mongolia exchanges

A week-long series of cultural events promoting north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has opened in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Wednesday.



The event, known as the "Feel China" Inner Mongolia Culture Week, has been successfully held in Mongolia for 13 consecutive years, enabling Mongolian friends to gain a deeper understanding of China and Inner Mongolia, according to the organizers.



This year's culture week features a rich and diverse program, with 23 activities across 12 categories. These include the opening ceremony, comprehensive exhibitions, cultural performances, a Mongolian youth singing competition, book publishing exchanges, film screenings, short-video drama showcases, exhibitions of outstanding audiovisual works, free traditional Chinese and Mongolian medicine clinics, as well as meetings and discussions.

