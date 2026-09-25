Through Xi's eyes | Where youth bridges the Pacific





A bridge means connecting distances and bringing people together. But how can a bridge span the vast Pacific Ocean? In November 2023, while delivering a speech in San Francisco, President Xi Jinping announced: "China is ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years." Two and a half years later, the "50,000 in Five Years" initiative has been achieved ahead of schedule, with the number of young Americans visiting China exceeding the target. The journeys of 50,000 young people have traced a beautiful arc across the Pacific Ocean.





