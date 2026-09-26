Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across China

A staff member distributes moon cakes to tourists at a scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 25, 2026. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. It is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese traditional calendar. Diverse events were held on Friday across China to celebrate the festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A child poses for a photo with an actress during a theater festival in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 25, 2026. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. It is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese traditional calendar. Diverse events were held on Friday across China to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. It is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese traditional calendar. Diverse events were held on Friday across China to celebrate the festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People make a fish-shaped lantern at a museum in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 25, 2026. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. It is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese traditional calendar. Diverse events were held on Friday across China to celebrate the festival. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)