In pics: mid-autumn moon across China

A tourist poses for selfies under the moon during a Mid-Autumn Festival activity in Huangshan Scenic Area, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 25, 2026. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows the mid-autumn moon over Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Sun Wenlai/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows the mid-autumn moon over Yuqing Couty of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Zhou Lei/Xinhua)

People admire the mid-autumn moon at Zhengding ancient town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2026. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)