Chinese navy hospital ship arrives in Senegal for medical mission

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark docks in Dakar, Senegal, Sept. 25, 2026. The hospital ship arrived in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, on Friday to begin a friendly visit and provide medical services, marking the first visit by a Chinese naval hospital ship to Senegal. (Xinhua/Qi Qi)



The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark arrived in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, on Friday to begin a friendly visit and provide medical services, marking the first visit by a Chinese naval hospital ship to Senegal. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark arrived in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, on Friday to begin a friendly visit and provide medical services, marking the first visit by a Chinese naval hospital ship to Senegal.

The hospital ship, which is carrying out Mission Harmony-2026, docked at the Port of Dakar at around 11:00 a.m. local time.

Senegalese military and government officials, representatives of military personnel, the defense attache at the Chinese Embassy in Senegal and embassy staff, local residents, and representatives of the Chinese community and Chinese enterprises welcomed the ship at the port.

Senegalese military and government officials, the Chinese defense attache and embassy staff then boarded the hospital ship, where they toured the vessel and held talks with representatives of the mission personnel.

During the visit, the hospital ship will provide medical services aboard the vessel and send medical training personnel for hospital visits and exchanges.

The mission will also organize a deck reception, visit a local orphanage and hold a friendly basketball match with Senegalese military personnel.