China sees travel rush during Mid-Autumn Festival

Passengers wait for the train at Xuzhou East Railway Station in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 25, 2026. A travel rush is observed across China as the country celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Zhang Guanglei/Xinhua)

Passengers head to board the train at Xuzhou East Railway Station in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 25, 2026. A travel rush is observed across China as the country celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Zhang Guanglei/Xinhua)

Passengers head to board the train at Lanzhou Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 25, 2026. A travel rush is observed across China as the country celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Wang Guanghui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows the traffic in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A travel rush is observed across China as the country celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year. (Photo by Zheng Yi/Xinhua)