Legendary musician Liu Huan, voice of the Beijing 2008 Olympic theme song, passes away at 63

China’s renowned musician Liu Huan. Photo: official website of the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE)

Liu Huan, China's renowned musician and retired faculty member of the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE), passed away in Shanghai on September 25 at the age of 63, the university announced in an obituary on Saturday, noting no public memorial services will take place as requested by the late artist.According to the obituary, Liu was born in Tianjin in August 1963. He joined the university in July 1991, working as a teacher and associate professor at the Art Teaching‑Research Section. He retired in September 2023.The obituary pays tribute to Liu's life and career, noting that Liu excelled in music education, composition and singing."Erudite in Chinese and Western music and guided by high moral standards as an educator, he dedicated his life to music and contributed greatly to higher education music education. His death is a major loss for the university and China's music circle," reads the obituary.Liu was a household name across China, with a string of classic and widely popular songs spanning decades. Beyond his iconic status in the domestic music scene, his most defining global highlight came at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He performed the official theme song "You and Me" in a duet with British soprano Sarah Brightman. The heartfelt performance earned him international acclaim and cemented his reputation as one of China's most influential musical artists on the global stage.Beyond his own artistic achievements, Liu also supported the development of young original Chinese musicians, staying true to his role as an educator. To inspire young talent, in 2019, Liu launched the Liu Huan's Foundation of Original Music. Over six years, the fund has supported six artists.News of Liu's passing quickly went viral online after its release. Within one hour of the announcement, the related topic on Sina Weibo recorded over 180 million views, nearly 90,000 discussions and 210,000 interactions, ranking second on the hot search chart. Many netizens expressed shock and disbelief, while voicing their sorrow and condolences.In an exclusive interview with Global Times in 2025, Liu said that he has been fortunate in his musical journey, "it never felt like a struggle.""I make music out of passion. No matter how much effort it takes, I'm willing to do it," the iconic musician told Global Times in 2025.Some netizens have noticed that Liu's final public performance was at Bilibili's New Year's Eve Gala on January 1, 2026. He performed his signature work "I Wish to Be Immortal" and counted down to 2026 alongside the live audience."I wish to be immortal joyous as heaven's portal; To live up to legend's prophetic motto… Heaven placed me between earth and sky; A story for the future to descry," Liu sang the lines.Global Times