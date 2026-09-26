China, Southeast Asian nations hold marine cooperation forum in Bangkok

The 9th China-Southeast Asian Countries Marine Cooperation Forum convened in Bangkok from Thursday to Friday. The forum, which drew experts from several countries, showcased cutting-edge advances in climate forecasting and marine disaster prevention and mitigation.



Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the forum brought together over 200 representatives from more than 40 marine administrative authorities, research institutions and universities across China, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. Participants conducted in-depth discussions on innovative pathways for regional marine cooperation and sustainable maritime development.



Darika Sarunyagate, advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, said that the forum fully embodies the shared commitment of China and Southeast Asian nations to deepen marine cooperation and deliver tangible benefits to coastal communities.



"Regional cooperation has become more important than ever," she said. "I sincerely hope that this program will go beyond the exchange of information and experiences and serve as a valuable platform for fostering concrete cooperation, identifying new areas of collaboration, and deepening regional networks."



Qiao Fangli, a researcher with the First Institute of Oceanography under MNR, said that marine cooperation between China and Southeast Asian countries fully demonstrates the profound integration of scientific and technological progress with people's well-being.



He cited Thailand's marine environmental forecasting system, a joint China-Thailand project, which he said supported search-and-rescue operations after tourist boat Phoenix capsized off Phuket in 2018.



During the forum, Qiao presented his team's latest research breakthroughs in typhoon forecasting. "Accurate typhoon intensity prediction remains a long-standing scientific challenge. Multiple Southeast Asian countries have expressed strong intentions to carry out in-depth cooperation with our team," Qiao said. "We must unite to safeguard the lives and property of coastal residents."



Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, told Xinhua that the forum gathered not only researchers but also marine policy makers. "We are committed to translating marine scientific research results into practical governance actions on the ground," he noted.



As a key pre-forum activity, a sea turtle satellite tagging and release event was held in Phuket on Tuesday. Chinese and Thai researchers installed satellite transmitters on three green sea turtles before releasing them into the ocean.



According to Liu Shenghao, a researcher with the First Institute of Oceanography under MNR, the satellite tags will continuously send radio signals to orbiting satellites, helping scientists track turtles' migration trajectories and identify their core habitats and migration corridors.

