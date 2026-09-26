China, US reach consensus on eight outcomes in Xi's visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have reached a consensus on eight outcomes, according to a release made public after Xi wrapped up his US visit on Friday.



The two leaders have agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, said the release.



They also agreed to support each other as China will host the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November and the United States will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in December, expressing intention that they will attend each other's event.



On Iran, Xi and Trump have agreed that Tehran should fulfill its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. No country or institution shall charge transit fees for passage through international waterways, they said.



Xi paid a state visit to the United States from Wednesday to Friday, during which he had an in-depth exchange of views with Trump on bilateral relations as well as major international and regional issues.



The release noted that the two leaders recalled that China and the United States were allies during World War II, and fought side by side to win the war.



Ahead of Xi's state visit, Chinese and US economic and trade teams concluded their latest round of consultation in New York.



The two leaders acknowledged the positive role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, and recognized the outcomes achieved by their respective economic and trade teams, namely the establishment and advancement of such mechanisms as a trade council, a 30-billion-US-dollar reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement, and an extension of what have been achieved in the Kuala Lumpur consultation.



They instructed that those outcomes be implemented.



On bilateral counternarcotics law enforcement cooperation, Xi and Trump commended the tangible results. The release said recently, the two sides have worked closely to jointly crack multiple cases involving new psychoactive substances and precursor chemicals, and arrest dozens of suspects in both countries.



As to artificial intelligence (AI), they agreed to establish China-US AI dialogue to exchange views on AI-related risks and benefits, with the next round to be held in November. A communication channel for AI-related incidents will also be set up.



The US side welcomes the upcoming arrival of two giant pandas leased by China to Zoo Atlanta, according to the release.



In addition to the eight outcomes, the Chinese and US militaries agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible on strengthening crisis communication and prevention.



The two militaries will continue cooperation on searching for the remains of US soldiers in China, said the release.

