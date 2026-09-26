Chinese FM comments on US' use of 'superintelligence' instead of 'artificial intelligence'

China's Foreign Ministry

The heads of state of China and the US held in-depth discussions on artificial intelligence during their meeting. Regarding the phrasing on artificial intelligence, China attaches importance to the US position and respects the phrase used by the US side, a Chinese FM spokesperson said on Saturday, commenting on the US' use of the term "superintelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence" when introducing the outcomes of the Chinese leader's visit to the US.The spokesperson added that artificial intelligence technology is continuing to develop, and all parties can strengthen exchanges, deepen discussions and seek consensus in light of the latest developments.Global Times