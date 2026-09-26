Chinese VP says China ready to work with all parties to advance Global Development Initiative

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng reads out Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter and delivers a speech during the High-Level Dialogue on the Fifth Anniversary of the Global Development Initiative hosted by China at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Sept. 25, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Friday that as a staunch advocate of and pragmatic actor in global development, China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, jointly advance the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and deliver development benefits to people of all countries.Han made the remarks when addressing the High-Level Dialogue on the Fifth Anniversary of the Global Development Initiative hosted by China at the UN headquarters. During the event, Han read out Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter and delivered a speech.Noting that Xi proposed the GDI at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2021, Han said that over the past five years, with Xi's personal commitment and the joint efforts of all parties, the GDI has evolved from a Chinese proposal and concept into a common international endeavor.He said that the GDI has strengthened the international consensus on prioritizing development, advanced mutually beneficial development cooperation, responded to the development needs of countries in the Global South, and turned development blueprints into concrete cooperation, which contributed China's solutions and strength to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.Han said that global development is currently facing serious challenges, with the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development significantly behind schedule.Han put forward four proposals:First, strengthen solidarity and collaboration and make every effort to implement the Sustainable Development Goals. The implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development should be made a priority, with the "accelerator" role of the GDI fully leveraged to support the UN in strengthening its development pillar.Second, maintain an action-oriented approach and actively pursue development that benefits the people. More "small and beautiful" and "heart-warming" practical cooperation projects should be implemented to help relevant countries improve infrastructure and enhance development resilience.Third, expand cooperation priorities and accelerate empowerment-driven development. The depth of GDI cooperation should be strengthened in areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, new energy, and disaster prevention and mitigation, so as to cultivate and strengthen new drivers of sustainable development.Fourth, strengthen partnerships and effectively promote integrated development. The Group of Friends of the GDI and the UN Task Force on Leveraging Partnerships toward the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda should be expanded and strengthened, and relevant mechanisms should be leveraged to broadly carry out bilateral, multilateral, and trilateral cooperation, creating complementary advantages and interconnected effects.Han stressed that achieving sustainable development is the common aspiration of people from all countries and also an important mission of the UN.China will continue to give full play to its role as a responsible major country, work in tandem with all countries and take the fifth anniversary of the GDI as a new starting point to strengthen international development cooperation and promote stronger, greener and healthier global development, making new and greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity, Han noted.UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maldivian Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane also delivered remarks at the high-level event.Ministerial-level officials from more than 30 countries attended the meeting. More than 300 representatives from over 60 countries and over 20 international organizations were present.They spoke highly of the important role played by the GDI over the past five years in supporting sustainable development worldwide and advancing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.The GDI has provided strong impetus for global development and delivered tangible results in areas including poverty reduction, food security, green development and industrialization, they said, adding that the initiative has benefited developing countries and made important contributions to building consensus on development and deepening international cooperation.They expressed their readiness to continue their firm support for the GDI, strengthen solidarity and collaboration, and join hands to create a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.