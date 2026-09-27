China respects US choice on what term to use for artificial intelligence: spokesperson

On what term to use for artificial intelligence (AI), China attaches importance to the position of the US side and respects their choice of the term, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.



The spokesperson made the remarks when answering questions regarding the use of "super intelligence" rather than "artificial intelligence" in the US readout on the outcomes of the just concluded state visit.



The two presidents had in-depth discussion on AI during this visit, said the spokesperson, adding the advancement of AI is an ongoing process.



"Parties can have more communication and in-depth exchange of views to seek consensus in light of how the process may evolve," the spokesperson said.

