Pair of giant pandas depart China for the US on Sunday

Giant panda Fu Shuang. Photo: China Wildlife Conservation Association

Giant panda Ping Ping. Photo: China Wildlife Conservation Association

A pair of Chinese giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, departed China for the US on Sunday, beginning a 10-year stay that will extend more than two decades of friendly cooperation between the two countries on giant panda conservation.Under a giant panda conservation and research cooperation agreement signed in March 2025 between the China Wildlife Conservation Association and Zoo Atlanta in the US, two giant pandas from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the two giant pandas departed for Zoo Atlanta on Sunday, the China Wildlife Conservation Association announced.Ping Ping, a male, was born on March 17, 2020, while Fu Shuang, a female, was born on October 18, 2020.China and the US have made orderly preparations for the pandas' journey to ensure that the two giant pandas arrive safely and smoothly at Zoo Atlanta.The Chinese side conducted pre-departure health examinations of the pandas, with both found to be in good health, and has sent experts on multiple occasions to provide technical guidance to the zoo.The US side has assigned two keepers and veterinary experts, each with more than 20 years of experience, to accompany the pandas on the flight. Food including steamed corn buns, bamboo shoots and carrots, as well as water and medicines, has also been prepared to meet the pandas' needs during the journey.Besides, Zoo Atlanta has made extensive preparations for their arrival, including renovating the panda facilities, securing a stable long-term supply of edible bamboo, assembling an experienced animal care and management team, and establishing comprehensive protocols and technical standards for their care.We believe the new round of China-US international cooperation on giant panda conservation will build on the strong foundation of past collaboration and deliver further progress in the treatment of major diseases affecting giant pandas, disease prevention and control, and scientific and technological exchanges, said the Chinese association.The cooperation is also expected to support the conservation of giant pandas in the wild and the development of the Giant Panda National Park, contributing further to global biodiversity conservation and friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.