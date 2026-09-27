Chinese expert says Philippines is clearly targeted as PLA Southern Theater Command conducts joint naval-air exercise around Huangyan Dao

An aerial drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows reefs in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command on Sunday conducted a joint naval-air training exercise in the waters and airspace around China's Huangyan Dao, according to the PLA Southern Theater Command on Sunday.A Chinese military analyst said the most notable feature of the exercise is that its target is clear: it is directed at the Philippines."This is a necessary operation taken in response to the acts made by certain countries that have undermined regional peace and stability. The training exercise aims to test and enhance combat capabilities in safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the Southern Theater Command said.The reference to "certain countries" is clearly directed at the Philippines, Zhang Chi, a professor at the National Defense University, told the Global Times on Sunday. He noted that the joint naval-air exercise around Huangyan Dao serves as a stern warning against the Philippines' infringement and provocative actions and is a necessary response to its continued disruption of peace and stability in the South China Sea.The exercise is also aimed at strengthening rights-protection, law-enforcement and control efforts in the waters and airspace around Huangyan Dao, while testing and improving the PLA's combat capabilities in safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Zhang noted."This joint training exercise draws a clear line for the Philippines: Manila should clearly understand that, in the face of China's legitimate sovereign rights and interests, as well as the country's firm resolve and strong capabilities to safeguard those rights, whatever small moves it makes or whoever it tries to enlist for support, its illegal attempts will not succeed," Zhang said.Zhang stressed that the message conveyed by the exercise is clear: China remains unwavering in its determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, while firmly upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea.Chinese military and law-enforcement forces remain on high alert and will resolutely thwart any attempt to stir up trouble in the South China Sea by relying on external forces or engaging in provocations, Zhang said."If the Philippines refuses to change course and continues its provocations, China will respond with even stronger countermeasures. In the end, the Philippines will only bring the consequences upon itself," Zhang said.