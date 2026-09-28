China always participates in global AI governance with constructive, responsible attitude, Chinese FM says on China-US AI Dialogue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has always participated in global artificial intelligence (AI) governance with a constructive and responsible attitude and has steadily contributed Chinese solutions. China consistently maintains that the United Nations should play its role as the main channel, and that a fair and equitable global AI governance system should be built, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday, in response to a question over on the establishment of the China-US AI Dialogue.The comment came as a reporter asked at a regular press conference claiming this bilateral mechanism more closely aligns with the US advocated model, does this mark a shift in China's stance on global AI governance, and can the China US AI Dialogue mechanism provide a sufficient and effective framework for global AI governance?"At the same time, China is willing to maintain communication and exchanges with the US side through the intergovernmental dialogue channel on AI. This is both an important pathway for advancing the development of AI for good globally, and an inherent element of building constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity," Guo said.