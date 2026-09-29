FAO-China workshop on agricultural heritage systems opens in South Africa

Jeremie Mbairamadji, senior coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems Secretariat, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

A three-day regional capacity-building workshop on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in Africa opened in Johannesburg on Monday, aiming to raise awareness and strengthen agricultural heritage management across the continent.The workshop brings together government officials, national focal points, site representatives, experts from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, research institutions, and civil society organizations from English-speaking African countries.Funded by the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Program, the event provides participants with technical knowledge and practical tools to develop GIAHS proposals and access funding opportunities. A similar workshop will be conducted for French-speaking African nations.Jeremie Mbairamadji, senior coordinator of the FAO GIAHS Secretariat, highlighted the need to expand GIAHS designations in Africa, noting that out of more than 140 globally recognized sites, Africa currently accounts for only four. Asia leads the world with 65 sites, with China holding the largest share.Mbairamadji commended China's consistent support for capacity building and technical skill transfers, noting that China organizes annual high-level training programs, invites international participants for exchange visits, and supports the GIAHS Secretariat in disseminating best practices.Du Lei, counselor at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, reiterated China's commitment to partnering with FAO to assist African nations in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.Morongoa Leseke, chief director at South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, welcomed the initiative as South Africa advances its national tree-planting program. She emphasized the value of learning from China's advanced agricultural technology and expressed hopes of collaborating with FAO to train local communities in agroforestry.

Du Lei, counselor at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Morongoa Leseke, chief director at South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2026 shows a scene at the regional capacity-building workshop on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in Africa, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)