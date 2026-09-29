Xi urges Sichuan University to leverage strengths in serving national strategies
By Xinhua Published: Sep 29, 2026 09:45 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Sichuan University to leverage its interdisciplinary strengths and play a pioneering and exemplary role in serving national strategies, as he extended congratulations on the 130th founding anniversary of the university.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to the university's teachers and students.