National celebration

Children pose for a drone photo with a large Chinese national flag at a kindergarten in Baokang County, Xiangyang, Central China's Hubei Province on September 29, 2026, celebrating China's upcoming National Day. Photo: IC
Tourists sing the patriotic song Ode to the Motherland under a massive national flag of China, at Shenxianju ...
A passenger takes photos of the scenery along the railway aboard the Wuyishan National Park-themed sightseeing train on ...
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2026 shows a harvester working in a soybean field of ...