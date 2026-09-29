PHOTO / CHINA
National celebration
By IC Published: Sep 29, 2026 11:21 PM
Children pose for a drone photo with a large Chinese national flag at a kindergarten in Baokang County, Xiangyang, Central China's Hubei Province on September 29, 2026, celebrating China's upcoming National Day. Photo: IC

Children pose for a drone photo with a large Chinese national flag at a kindergarten in Baokang County, Xiangyang, Central China's Hubei Province on September 29, 2026, celebrating China's upcoming National Day. Photo: IC



 


RELATED ARTICLES
Anniversary accolade

Tourists sing the patriotic song Ode to the Motherland under a massive national flag of China, at Shenxianju ...

Wuyishan National Park-themed sightseeing train attracts tourists with unique travel experience

A passenger takes photos of the scenery along the railway aboard the Wuyishan National Park-themed sightseeing train on ...

In pics: autumn harvest in China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2026 shows a harvester working in a soybean field of ...