China vows resolute response if EU imposes discriminatory restrictions on Chinese firms, products after reported European equivalent of Section 301 push

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China urges the EU to stay on the right track of managing differences through dialogue. China will closely follow the EU's next moves. If the EU insists on introducing discriminatory restrictions against Chinese companies or products, China will respond resolutely to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Tuesday.The remarks were made in responding to a media inquiry for comment regarding recent media reports that some EU member states are drafting a joint document calling on the European Commission to accelerate the development of a European version of the US "Section 301" tool and take tougher measures against China.The tool mentioned in the reports is a typical protectionist and unilateral measure, said the MOFCOM spokesperson, noting that the move will not help solve problems, but will instead backfire on the EU itself and disrupt China EU trade as well as the stability of global industrial and supply chains. The EU itself has also been a victim of such tools. One should not impose on others what one does not desire for oneself, the spokesperson said.As an important member of the WTO, the EU has consistently portrayed itself as a defender of multilateralism. If it fails to lead by example and instead takes the lead in violating WTO rules, it will seriously undermine the rules based multilateral trading system, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.China and the EU are currently maintaining dialogue under their trade and investment consultation mechanism and exploring ways to address each other's concerns. If the EU engages in dialogue and consultations with China while at the same time stepping up pressure against China, it will seriously undermine mutual trust, disrupt the overall consultation process and affect broader China EU economic and trade cooperation, the spokesperson said.Global Times