SOURCE / ECONOMY
China rejects EU's blame-shifting on Ukraine crisis, opposes sanctions on Chinese firms, citizens: Chinese Mission to EU
By Global Times Published: Jul 25, 2026 09:48 AM
The European Union flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Xinhua

The European Union flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Xinhua


China voices strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition after the EU listed additional Chinese companies in its 21st package of sanctions against Russia in disregard of China's firm opposition and repeated solemn representations, and has once again lodged solemn representations with the EU and taken corresponding measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, a spokesperson for the Mission of China to the EU said on Friday when asked relevant question.

The spokesperson said that China upholds an objective and just position on the Ukraine crisis, stays committed to promoting peace talks, and has played a constructive role in advancing the political settlement of the crisis. China firmly opposes the EU shifting blame onto China and vilifying and smearing China over the Ukraine crisis, and firmly opposes the EU's unwarranted listing and sanctioning of Chinese companies and citizens.

China urges the EU to immediately correct its wrongdoing, eliminate the egregious impact, and safeguard the overall interests of China-EU relations with concrete actions, said the spokesperson.

Global Times


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