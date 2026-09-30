Chinese icebreakers Xuelong, Xuelong 2 return after fruitful Arctic expedition

Photo: VCG

China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, returned to Shanghai in east China on Wednesday after nearly three months of the country's 16th Arctic Ocean expedition.The expedition successfully completed key tasks, including comprehensive investigation and monitoring, cutting-edge scientific research, and international cooperation. According to the expedition team, both the scale of the expedition and the total number of tasks reached new highs.It achieved fruitful results in new scientific discoveries, theoretical breakthroughs, technological tests, and equipment applications, providing strong support for a deeper understanding of and effective response to global climate change and promoting sustainable development in the Arctic.Organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources, the expedition was carried out by four vessels: Xuelong, Xuelong 2, Jidi and Tansuo-3.As of now, Jidi and Tansuo-3 are still on their research missions and are expected to return in mid-October.