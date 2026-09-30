PLA, CCG conduct patrols around Huangyan Dao to safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty, regional stability

The naval and air units of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China’s Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Screenshot from a video released by PLA Southern Theater Command

The naval and air units of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command (STC) conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China’s Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas on Wednesday. On the same day, the China Coast Guard (CCG) also conducted law-enforcement patrols in waters off the Huangyan Dao.

According to a release by PLA’s Southern Theater Command, forces of the STC have strengthened readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas since September.“Such patrols are aimed at further enhancing control of relevant sea areas and airspace and serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts. Forces of the STC will resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and security and firmly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea,” reads the release.

The naval and air units of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China’s Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Screenshot from a video released by PLA Southern Theater Command





In a separate release, the CCG has enhanced law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, and regulated ships engaged in illegal rights-violation activities in accordance with laws and regulations. Such patrols are meant to further strengthen orderly management of relevant waters and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.The latest operation by Chinese armed forces came after STC’s joint naval-air training exercise in the waters and airspace around Huangyan Dao and a CCG’s drill on law-enforcement as well as management and control in waters near Huangyan Dao on Sunday.Analysts said that the military and law-enforcement drills deliver two-layered, unambiguous strategic signals: They serve as a powerful deterrent against external maritime infringements that undermine China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and also embody China's consistent commitment to safeguarding regional maritime stability.Global Times