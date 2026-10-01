Xi calls for firm confidence, solid steps for China's national rejuvenation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a reception to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the nation to forge ahead with firm confidence and take solid steps to achieve the great national rejuvenation.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.China's National Day falls on Oct. 1.Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event along with around 800 guests."The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable," Xi said. "As long as we remain confident, stay focused on our goals and move forward steadily, step by step, success will ultimately belong to the great CPC, the great Chinese people and the great People's Republic of China."He noted that over the past 77 years, the Party has led the Chinese people in achieving two miracles: rapid economic growth and enduring social stability."We take immense pride in the extraordinary achievements of New China and have full confidence in the bright prospects of Chinese modernization," he said.Since the beginning of this year, the Chinese economy has continued to progress despite mounting pressure and achieved innovation-driven and high-quality development, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality, he said.Efforts should be made to sustain this momentum, promote innovation-driven, high-quality and sound economic development, take practical steps to safeguard and improve people's livelihoods, and meet the targets and tasks set for the year, so as to ensure a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), he said.Xi stressed the need to remain firmly committed to the policy of "one country, two systems," under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong, the people of Macao administer Macao, and both regions enjoy a high degree of autonomy.He went on to say that the central government will support Hong Kong and Macao in integrating more fully into the country's overall development. The central government is committed to maintaining their long-term prosperity and stability, Xi added.He also called for efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, resolutely fight secessionist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," oppose external interference, and promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations to advance national reunification.China will stick to its independent foreign policy of peace, advance the implementation of the four major global initiatives it proposed, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity to contribute greater certainty and positive energy to a turbulent world, Xi said.

The Communist Party of China and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attend a reception to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China along with around 800 guests at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a reception to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)