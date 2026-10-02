Facts undeniable in ex-SDF officer's intrusion case: Chinese embassy in Japan

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Japan said Thursday that the case of Kodai Murata, who has been charged with illegally intruding into the embassy armed with a knife as an active-duty officer in the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF), is supported by clear facts and conclusive evidence and leaves no room for denial.



The spokesperson made the remarks in response to questions about the case's first court hearing, which took place in Tokyo the same day.



The spokesperson said China urges the Japanese side to take the matter seriously, severely punish the perpetrator, conduct a thorough investigation, correct the wrongdoings, and provide a responsible explanation.



The spokesperson said that an active-duty SDF officer breaking into the Chinese embassy carrying a knife is an egregious incident unheard of in the international community.



It seriously violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, gravely infringes upon China's sovereignty and dignity, severely threatens the safety and security of Chinese diplomatic personnel and premises, and exposes deep-seated problems in Japan, including the rampant spread of right-wing impact and lack of supervision and discipline in the SDF, the spokesperson added.



China will be closely watching how Japan handles the case, as will the international community, the spokesperson said.

