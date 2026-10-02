28 countries call for end to unilateral coercive measures at UN

China and 27 other countries, including Russia, Egypt and Iran, on Thursday called on the international community to end unilateral coercive measures, saying they interfere in other countries' internal affairs and undermine the foundation of multilateralism.



History has proved that unilateral coercive measures are a major source of international turbulence and disorder, while developing countries and their peoples continue to bear the brunt of such measures, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, in a joint statement on behalf of 28 countries delivered at the Third Committee of the General Assembly.



Unilateral coercive measures, compounded by secondary sanctions and over-compliance, have exacerbated existing humanitarian and economic challenges and threaten food, energy and financial security, Fu said.



The growing use of tariffs as a tool of unilateral coercion has further politicized economic and trade issues, undermined the multilateral trading system, disrupted global industrial and supply chains, and impeded the efforts of the countries concerned to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, he added.



Moreover, unilateral coercive measures severely violate basic human rights, including the right to life, health, development and education, and impede the ability of targeted countries to realize those rights.



The 28 countries call on a few Western countries to heed the just calls of the international community, honor their commitments to upholding the UN Charter and international law, and immediately, unconditionally and completely lift all unilateral coercive measures, said Fu.



"We also call on member states, the UN system, and other international organizations to jointly oppose such unlawful practices and help targeted countries mitigate their plight," he said.

