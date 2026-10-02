China-Indonesia book ties grow as Mandarin books find more readers

This photo taken on Sept. 30, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the Indonesia International Book Fair 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Chinese publishers are finding growing opportunities in Indonesia, where local publishing companies explore Chinese titles, copyright partnerships and printing technologies, and Indonesian readers are showing rising interest in Mandarin-language books.At the Indonesia International Book Fair 2026, Indonesian publisher Gema Insani was in talks with Beijiao Tongqu from China to acquire rights to several children's science books, including titles featuring astronauts and interactive elements.Ecky, Gema Insani's marketing and copyright manager, said the two companies had met previously in Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur before continuing discussions in Jakarta."We are currently finalizing. There are some titles that we are interested in publishing in Indonesia, particularly children's books," Ecky told Xinhua in an interview.The Indonesian publisher was particularly interested in interactive features that are still relatively uncommon in Indonesia, including flip-flap mechanisms, 3D elements, slides and string-based components. Ecky said Chinese printing capabilities could also offer a cost advantage."China has a lot of good innovations. And we are trying to buy the copyright," he said, adding that the companies were considering whether the books would be printed in Indonesia or China.The discussions show how cooperation between Chinese and Indonesian publishers is expanding beyond simple book sales to copyright licensing, adaptation, and potential joint production. Ecky said such events also give Indonesian publishers opportunities to bring their own works to international markets.Interest in Chinese books is also emerging among Indonesian readers. Elvina, a Jakarta university student who has studied Mandarin through high school, visited the fair specifically to look for Mandarin-language fiction and other reading materials."I'm very happy, actually, because finally I have access to be able to buy and see more Mandarin books," Elvina said.For her, Mandarin books offer more than language practice. She also collects them as reading material and appreciates their distinctive visual and literary qualities, noting that some Chinese books are more colorful and richly illustrated.Chinese publishers are also strengthening long-term ties with Indonesian partners. Chen Changhai, general manager of Beijiao Children Joy Education & Technology, said his company has operated in the Indonesian market for several years and has brought in more than 400 new children's titles."We feel that the Indonesian publishing market, especially the publishing of children's books, has great potential, and its development is very active," Chen said.Cooperation with Indonesian publishers has evolved from copyright transactions toward joint research and development, signaling growing possibilities for the two countries' publishing industries to create and share content across borders, he added.